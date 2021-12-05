STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Gehot visits Seabird Naval base in Karwar

On Navy Day, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot visited the Seabird Naval base in Karwar on Saturday.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at the Seabird Naval base in Karwar on Saturday

By Express News Service

KARWAR:  On Navy Day, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot visited the Seabird Naval base in Karwar on Saturday. He was received and conducted by Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh N M, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area. On arrival, the governor was presented guard of honour at INS Kadamba Parade Ground. Accompanied by Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, the governor went onboard INS Vikramaditya, where he was received by Capt Susheel Menon, Commanding Officer INS Vikramaditya. 

