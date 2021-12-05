Governor Gehot visits Seabird Naval base in Karwar

KARWAR: On Navy Day, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot visited the Seabird Naval base in Karwar on Saturday. He was received and conducted by Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh N M, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area. On arrival, the governor was presented guard of honour at INS Kadamba Parade Ground. Accompanied by Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, the governor went onboard INS Vikramaditya, where he was received by Capt Susheel Menon, Commanding Officer INS Vikramaditya.
