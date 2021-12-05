INTERVIEW | Karnataka prepared for possible third Covid wave: Health Minister

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Along with the emergence of two cases of Omicron in Bengaluru, the highly transmissible variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus, more clusters are cropping up in districts. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar speaks about the government’s preparedness to handle a possible third wave and steps that people need to take to ensure the virus spread is contained.

With the Omicron variant being traced, how serious is the threat of a third wave?

Two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the state. But it is early to speculate anything. However, as a precautionary measure, we have already imposed several travel restrictions and issued guidelines to airports.

We have accelerated vaccination coverage, we are pushing for booster doses for the population and looking for ways to keep children and college students safe. We are prepared for a third wave.

What do clusters in educational institutions indicate?

There are some cases where educational institutions have reported new cases.

A few Covid-19 clusters have been identified and we have immediately stepped up precautionary measures to ensure the situation is contained at all levels.

Is it an early sign of spurt in cases?

We are constantly monitoring the situation.

We feel the rise in the state-wide cases is largely due to the three clusters — including SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad, and The International School Bangalore (TISB) and Spurthy Nursing College, both in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district.

With initial reports saying that Omicron is highly transmissible, how is the state prepared to contain this?

We are tracking the primary and secondary contacts, testing them and isolating them in the first place. I reiterate that there is no need to panic.

We should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly, take two doses of vaccine and should wear masks to tackle the new challenge. At the government level, we are taking no chances.

What if children get infected with the Omicron variant? Is our state prepared?

We have instructed officials to prepare ICUs for children. We have got information on all necessary equipment and other systems required for treatment.

We are also availing the help of resident doctors and final-year medical students.

There are about 18,000 people in the final year nursing and paramedic courses. We are giving them training and we are ready for any eventuality.

Will there be any change in treatment protocols now?

The State Government is in constant touch with the Centre. We are following every updated protocol, be it for testing, tracking or treatment.

What is Karnataka’s vaccination status?

Karnataka stands third in the country among major states in both first and second dose coverage. Of the eligible population, 93% have been vaccinated with the first dose and 64% with the second dose.

Our priority is to achieve complete vaccine coverage till the last eligible person. We are moving ahead to reach the target deadline.

With the first case of Omicron seen in a doctor who was doubly vaccinated, there’s concern amongst health care workers and a sense of urgency for a booster dose.

We are awaiting the Centre’s decision on this. Our aim is to complete administering both doses of vaccines to those eligible by December.

Our Chief Minister has urged the Union Health Minister to allow us to administer booster doses for front line workers.

Once we get the green signal, we will immediately roll out the plan. Their safety is our priority.

We need S-gene PCR tests which can identify Omicron faster. Are we procuring them?

Experts are saying we need S-gene PCR tests. The Centre’s decision and directions are awaited.