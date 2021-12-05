STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Omicron infected doctor took monoclonal antibody treatment and is fit and healthy

The doctor spoke on the telephone to the media and said that he was “fit enough to even play a game of badminton!”

Published: 05th December 2021 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Covid sample, Covid test

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Omicron infected doctor from Bengaluru is all “fit and fine” after initial treatment of monoclonal antibody therapy. Though his symptoms were mild and nothing worrying he had taken the treatment to prevent risk of severity.

“This therapy has worked wonders with several patients who had taken during the second wave. Normally advised for those with risk factors but at the private hospital where he was initially admitted, after his HRCT scan showed some changes in lungs he was given a dose of anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies on November 25. Though he had fever, chills and body ache in the early stages, the disease has not progressed. It’s day 14 and he is all fine now,” a senior doctor from Bowring hospital said.

The doctor, along with his ophthalmologist wife and two daughters, has been admitted at the dedicated Omicron isolation ward in the State-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute. Daughters have tested negative and are attending classes online from the hosptial. 

Speaking to the media, the 46-year-old anesthesiologist on Saturday said that he is normal and has no symptoms now.

The doctor spoke on the telephone to the media and said that he was “fit enough to even play a game of badminton!”

Reassuring people that there is no reason to worry about the new variant and also indicating lesser possibilities of him contracting the virus from the cardiology conference he said,  “I don’t know where I have contracted the infection. I was there at the international conference event in the star hotel, which was mainly on hybrid mode and all other doctors present there were mostly localities. I was there only for an hour on November 20th,” he reiterated.

He explained that he however had no symptoms before going to the conference and just one day after that on November 21.

“By evening I had body pains, mild fever and chills"

On November 22 morning, he didn’t want to ignore these symptoms as he was also feeling fatigued he tested himself with both the RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) and RT-PCR test. 

“RAT confirmed I was positive and by the same evening, RTPC-R also confirmed it. On November 22 itself I had isolated as I have young children and old parents staying with me,” he added. 

After three days, on November 25, the doctor apparently experienced episodes of low blood pressure and experienced giddiness. There was a slight dip in oxygen saturation too. “That is why I got admitted to a private hospital and was there till November 29,” he explained. 

He says he is also surprised at how the incubation period can be just 24 hours. He fears the virus may be out in the community itself and asks the health department to intensify testing. 

“Any virus takes at least three to four days to incubate after entering the body. But this is a new variant and I don't have much information," he told reporters.

According to the treating doctors, his wife has a sore throat, severe myalgia and muscle pain apart from chills. She has been put on intravenous fluids and is recovering well. 

ALSO WATCH | Interview | Omicron is Usain Bolt among COVID variants: Eminent virologist

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka doctor Karnataka Omicron Omicron Coronavirus COVID
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp