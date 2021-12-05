STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Places with three or more Covid cases to get cluster tag in Karnataka

“Everyone in such clusters will be tested and treated,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media on Saturday.

Published: 05th December 2021

A road barricaded in Konanakunte where the doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 with the new Omicron variant resides. BBMP has come in for sharp criticism for the move | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Omicron, the new variant of the Covid19 virus, is suspected to spread fast, the state government is putting in place tough measures to contain it. The government has decided to declare any place with three or more Covid positive cases as a cluster, while earlier, it would be with only 10 or more cases.

“Everyone in such clusters will be tested and treated,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media on Saturday. As a number of cases are being reported from educational institutions and apartments in Bengaluru, only those with two doses of vaccine will be allowed to assemble at common areas in apartment complexes, while no outsider will be allowed, he said.

The chief minister said that testing is compulsory for the staff and students of hostels, while both doses of vaccine have been made mandatory for parents of students attending off-line classes. Testing is also a must for those with comorbidities. “Officials have been instructed to take foolproof measures,” he added.

Bommai said they have received only a preliminary report on the two Omicron cases in Karnataka and the Health Department has been told to get a detailed report and the treatment protocol followed in various countries. 

Govt working to arrest spread

“At present, the protocol for the Delta variant is being followed for Omicron too. We have instructed officials to get all details on the treatment protocol as we want to follow a scientific system,” he said. Experts suggest that Omicron spreads fast but with lesser severity of infection. he said, adding that the government is taking all measures to contain its spread.

On Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement that none of the states except Punjab submitted reports on deaths due to oxygen shortage, Bommai said he has no information under what context the statement was made.

