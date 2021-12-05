STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth murdered in Karnataka's Raibag for illicit relationship with married woman

Unable to tolerate Nagade's illicit relationship with his wife, the woman's husband allegedly murdered Arjun by hitting him in his head with a metal road and dumped his body in the canal.

Nagade

The murdered youth Arjun Maruti Nagade. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A youth was found dead after he was allegedly hit by a metal rod in his head at Bendwad village in Raibag taluk on Sunday. Illicit relationship with a married woman is said to be the reason for the murder.

The murdered youth has been identified as Arjun Maruti Nagade (30), resident of Bendwad village in Raibag taluk. He was missing from the village for the past five days and the parents registered a missing complaint at the Raibag police station. In a huge shock for the parents and villagers, Nagade's body was found in the river canal at Gokak taluk on Sunday morning.

According to the primary investigation of police, the victim Arjun Maruti Nagade was in an illicit relationship with a married woman in the village. Unable to tolerate Nagade's illicit relationship with his wife, the woman's husband Bhimappa Tattimani (34) allegedly murdered Arjun by hitting him in his head with a metal road and dumped his body in the canal.

The police have arrested the accused and handed him over into judicial custody. The police have registered a case in Raibag police station and are continuing further investigation.

