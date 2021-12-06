STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress and BJP gear up for stiff fight in MLC polls in Kodagu, JD(S) not in the fray

The Congress has nominated Dr Mantar Gowda and the BJP has alleged that it has put up an imported candidate. However, Mantar said he is a native of Kodagu as his mother’s house is in Somwarpet.

MADIKERI: Candidates from the BJP and Congress will be in the fray for the single MLC post in Kodagu. Preparations are on in full swing and both parties expressed confidence that they would win.

The Congress has nominated Dr Mantar Gowda and the BJP has alleged that it has put up an imported candidate from another district. However, Mantar said he is a native of Kodagu as his mother’s house is in Somwarpet and assured to work for the people of the district.

“The BJP has held onto one single strategy and is trying to win the election by making false allegations. Many independent GP members have assured their support to the Congress and these candidates have been mistaken by the BJP as their candidates,” explained Mantar. He said rural development is his main objective and added, “The panchayat must be strengthened to ensure development. Also, I assure to work towards increasing the honorariums of the GP members – most of whom come from poor family backgrounds.”

BJP candidate Suja Kushalappa expressed confidence in his win and said he has been working for the party for 25 years now. The BJP claims to have a lion’s share with 837 votes. “The BJP has always emerged victorious in the district. As a result, the district has witnessed various development works. BJP representatives have also worked in getting funds from the state and Centre. I am confident of my win and I will work with the two BJP MLAs to ensure that more funds are sanctioned for the overall development of the district,” expressed Kushalappa.   

Meanwhile, the JD(S) and SDPI have not pitched any candidates. While the JD(S) had nominated Ishaaq Khan from its minority wing for the election, his name was later withdrawn following orders from the party’s high command. Sources confirmed that the JD(S) has 140 votes.

“We are waiting for the high command’s direction. In case we do not receive any direction, we will take an inclusive decision of our support,” said KM Ganesh, the district president of the JD(S). The SDPI has 17 votes and the district president Ameen Moisin said discussions are still on and no decision has yet been arrived on their support.

