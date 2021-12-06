Consumer panel asks Ford India to compensate Bengaluru businessman

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Carmaker Ford India Private Limited has been directed by the consumer commission to compensate a city businessman, in addition to refund him the cost of a purchased car, which had a manufacturing defect. The Bangalore Rural and Urban I Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed the opposite parties -- Ford India Private Limited and PPS Business Solutions Private Limited -- to compensate Kamal Sharma, a resident of Frazer Town.

The complainant had purchased an Ecosport (Trend-MT) from Ford India by paying Rs 11.37 lakh, and the same was registered in February 2020.The forum, comprising President HR Srinivas and Member SM Sharavathi, said the complainant is entitled for refund of the vehicle’s cost, Rs 11.24 lakh, along with interest of 12 per cent per annum from December 17, 2020, the day the opposite parties expressed their desire to refund the amount till the date of payment of the entire amount. The forum also said the complainant is entitled to Rs 2.12 lakh, translating to the cost of additional fittings.

Further, the commission said that on several occasions, opposite parties took several days to repair the vehicle to the satisfaction of the complainant, and ultimately could not do it. During that period, the complainant was unable to use his car because of which, he has suffered mentally and physically. Therefore, it would be just, proper and reasonable to pass the order to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 towards inconvenience, Rs 25,000 towards damages, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, by the opposite parties, the commission said, while asking the complainant to return the vehicle along with all upholstery and changes made to the vehicle intact within 15 days to the opposite parties, after receipt of the refund of the amount.