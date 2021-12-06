More than 130 Covid-19 cases in schools till date in Karnataka

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of Covid- 19 affected students from class one to 10 in the state has touched 130 on Monday. As per information from the Public Instruction department, these are from 12 out of 34 educational districts in the state. Schools had only completely opened after allowing offline classes for grades one to five from October 25.

The highest number of students are from Chikamagalur, with 92 cases in students from Jawahar Navodaya School in Koppa Taluk who were found to be infected.

This is followed by Kodagu which has 11 cases from Bharatiya Vidyabhavana.

Chamarajanagar has reported a total of seven cases from six schools including the government higher primary school in Hakkalapura, BMH Higher primary school in Kollegal, Government higher primary school in Kodagapura, Government higher primary school in Kabba Halli, Government girls high school in Gundlupete, Morarji Desai Residential school in Tarakanambi.

Madhugiri reported a total of five cases from three schools — Cordial International School in Madhugiri, Sri Siddaganga Rural Aided High School Ganjalagunte, and Higher Primary school Gollahalli in Sira.

Four cases from Hassan’s Government PU college (high school section) were reported.

Two cases from Mysuru — St Joseph High School in KR Nagar and Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School. Two cases from Bengaluru North — Stella Maris High School, and Government Higher Primary School Mallasandra. Two from Chitradurga — Government Higher Primary School BG Here. Two from Dharwad — SR Bommai Rotary Public School Hubli, Government Joshi English Medium High School Hubli.

And one case each in Gadag’s Adarsha Vidyalaya Koralahalli, Shivamogga’s Urdu Higher Primary School, Sirsi’s one school (which was not listed).

Meanwhile, 35 students who were affected in Tumkur have recovered, the statistics said.

