STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

More than 130 Covid-19 cases in schools till date in Karnataka

The highest number of students are from Chikamagalur, with 92 cases in students from Jawahar Navodaya School in Koppa Taluk who were found to be infected.

Published: 06th December 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

students

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of Covid- 19 affected students from class one to 10 in the state has touched 130 on Monday. As per information from the Public Instruction department, these are from 12 out of 34 educational districts in the state. Schools had only completely opened after allowing offline classes for grades one to five from October 25.

The highest number of students are from Chikamagalur, with 92 cases in students from Jawahar Navodaya School in Koppa Taluk who were found to be infected.

This is followed by Kodagu which has 11 cases from Bharatiya Vidyabhavana.

Chamarajanagar has reported a total of seven cases from six schools including the government higher primary school in Hakkalapura, BMH Higher primary school in Kollegal, Government higher primary school in Kodagapura, Government higher primary school in Kabba Halli, Government girls high school in Gundlupete, Morarji Desai Residential school in Tarakanambi.

Madhugiri reported a total of five cases from three schools — Cordial International School in Madhugiri, Sri Siddaganga Rural Aided High School Ganjalagunte, and Higher Primary school Gollahalli in Sira.

Four cases from Hassan’s Government PU college (high school section) were reported.

Two cases from Mysuru — St Joseph High School in KR Nagar and Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School. Two cases from Bengaluru North — Stella Maris High School, and Government Higher Primary School Mallasandra. Two from Chitradurga — Government Higher Primary School BG Here. Two from Dharwad — SR Bommai Rotary Public School Hubli, Government Joshi English Medium High School Hubli.

And one case each in Gadag’s Adarsha Vidyalaya Koralahalli, Shivamogga’s Urdu Higher Primary School, Sirsi’s one school (which was not listed).

Meanwhile, 35 students who were affected in Tumkur have recovered, the statistics said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karnataka schools covid 19 karnataka covid 19 cases
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp