Rope in private labs, genome testing crucial to tackle Omicron outbreak in Karnataka, says Technical Advisory Committee

BENGALURU: With the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Karnataka, experts from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) feel the state must add more testing laboratories in the city as part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

The committee members, according to sources, said that to carry out whole genome sequencing and speed up the process, it is advisable to include more laboratories.

“There are four government labs and two district labs now, it is suggested that two private labs be added,” the experts said.

The state government had, during the second wave, established laboratories at Bowring Hospital, Mysuru Medical College, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences and two district laboratories at Vijayapura and Mangaluru.

They feel that if these labs are functional, it will be adequate.

Though the equipment is installed, sources from the health department say the appointment of technical manpower and providing training is necessary to make them operational.

The TAC has called for urgently expediting this process.

As the Centre is yet to take a decision on including private laboratories under INSACOG, the state government will have to wait for approval.