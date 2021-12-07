STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CCTVs to guard Madikeri against litterbugs, defaulters may be named and shamed

"We have procured 28 cameras that will be installed across the city – mostly where garbage is often dumped regularly," explained Anita Poovaiah, president of the Madikeri CMC

Published: 07th December 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 28 cameras will be installed across the city – mostly where garbage is often dumped regularly. (Photo | EPS)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Madikeri City Municipal Council (CMC) is taking the technological route to fight the increasing litter problem across the city. CCTVs will be installed across the city to identify litterbugs who will be later fined and made aware of the need to keep the surroundings clean.

“Initially, the CMC planned to buy cameras and install them at the major litter-spots in the city. However, since this was expensive, we have now tied up with a private company that will take responsibility for the installation and monitoring of the cameras. We have procured 28 cameras that will be installed across the city – mostly where garbage is often dumped regularly,” explained Anita Poovaiah, president of the Madikeri CMC.

The cameras will be monitored and any violators littering the spot will be fined by the CMC. Further, the municipality also plans to release the names of the defaulters publicly – to ensure that the violation is not repeated.

“Many residents are still not aware of the need to keep the surroundings litter-free and this initiative is being done as a last resort for residents to take cognizance towards the environment,” she added. Further, plans are in place to establish a scientific waste segregation unit at 2nd Monnangeri shortly and the municipality is waiting for a NOC from the forest department to start the same. Once this is complete, the unscientific segregation unit at Stone Hill will likely be cleared.

“The CMC also wants to revamp the city and provide separate space for street vendors like in other developed cities. Efficient parking space, improved footpath and an exclusive centre for street vendors are being planned on a priority basis,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri CCTV cameras litter problem litterbugs
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp