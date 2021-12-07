CCTVs to guard Madikeri against litterbugs, defaulters may be named and shamed

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Madikeri City Municipal Council (CMC) is taking the technological route to fight the increasing litter problem across the city. CCTVs will be installed across the city to identify litterbugs who will be later fined and made aware of the need to keep the surroundings clean.

“Initially, the CMC planned to buy cameras and install them at the major litter-spots in the city. However, since this was expensive, we have now tied up with a private company that will take responsibility for the installation and monitoring of the cameras. We have procured 28 cameras that will be installed across the city – mostly where garbage is often dumped regularly,” explained Anita Poovaiah, president of the Madikeri CMC.

The cameras will be monitored and any violators littering the spot will be fined by the CMC. Further, the municipality also plans to release the names of the defaulters publicly – to ensure that the violation is not repeated.

“Many residents are still not aware of the need to keep the surroundings litter-free and this initiative is being done as a last resort for residents to take cognizance towards the environment,” she added. Further, plans are in place to establish a scientific waste segregation unit at 2nd Monnangeri shortly and the municipality is waiting for a NOC from the forest department to start the same. Once this is complete, the unscientific segregation unit at Stone Hill will likely be cleared.

“The CMC also wants to revamp the city and provide separate space for street vendors like in other developed cities. Efficient parking space, improved footpath and an exclusive centre for street vendors are being planned on a priority basis,” she said.