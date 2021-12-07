STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drop eggs, bananas from mid-day meal menu, seers urge Bommai

The seer said that hundreds of seers have signed the memorandum urging the government to withdraw the order.

midday meal

(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHALKI (BIDAR DISTRICT): The seer of the Bhalki Hiremath, Basavasavalinga Pattada Devaru, along with heads of several other mutts, has urged the government to withdraw the order on providing eggs and bananas to students of Classes 1 to 8 under the mid-day meal programme. Instead, uniform nutritious food can be provided, they suggested. 

The seer submitted the memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday, on behalf of the seers of Lingayat mutts in the Kalyana Karnataka region, during the latter’s visit to Bhalki for a spiritual discourse by Shri Siddeshwara Swamiji.

Basavalinga Pattada Devaru, who read out the memorandum in the presence of the CM, pointed out that Basavadi Sharanas opposed non-vegetarian food and Lingayats, who are a majority community in Kalyana Karnataka, are vegetarians. It is better that all children should be given common vegetarian nutritious food like banana, instead of giving both eggs as well as banana, he said.

The memorandum further said that the previous government had also launched a programme to distribute eggs and bananas and, after the seers opposed it, both were dropped from the menu. The Maharashtra government also launched a programme to distribute eggs and bananas, but dropped it after opposition, he said. The seer said that hundreds of seers have signed the memorandum urging the government to withdraw the order. The CM, who received the memorandum, however did not react.Students of Classes 1 to 8 are being provided eggs and bananas thrice a week from December 1 as part of mid-day meals.

