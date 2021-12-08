STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Colleges hiding COVID cases, feel students ahead of offline exams

A majority of the students believe they should be marked based on their past achievements, while another large section of students said examinations should be held online.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of PU students protest in front of the office of Department of Pre-University Education in Malleswaram demanding that the authorities cancel offline exams due to the rise in Covid-19 clusters

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the onset of the examination season, students believe that college authorities are suppressing data on Covid cases.  

A survey by Manipal Institute of Technology students on offline examinations, scheduled to be held from December 17 onwards, suggests that 80 per cent of the 1,443 respondents believe that Covid-19 cases are being suppressed.

A majority of the students believe they should be marked based on their past achievements, while another large section of students said examinations should be held online, and 84.6 per cent said they feared the Omicron variant. A majority of the respondents were second-year students.

More than half the students said they know of someone, family or friends, who are infected with Covid.

A student from the college said that after much persuasion, the administration agreed to conduct mass testing to identify Covid cases. However, instead of enforcing testing and sharing results, MIT has been suppressing data and projecting normalcy.

“Several students are taken away in ambulances on a daily basis and Covid has begun affecting students and faculty at MIT,” the student added, saying it is irresponsible to hold offline exams and impractical to offer re-exam opportunity in the last week of January as an alternative to students who are supposed to start internships in the first week of January.

Terming the Covid cases as rumours, MIT Director Anil Rana said the ambulances are for other health cases. Almost 2,000 students have been tested so far and there are zero cases, he said.

Meanwhile, a student, purportedly from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, confessed in an audio clip about testing positive in the last week of November. Students claimed there were positive cases while college authorities said there were none. 

The principal had told The New Indian Express on December 4 that there was no positive cases. and that a BBMP team was on campus on December 3 to test students, and the results had come in. However, she did not respond on Tuesday. 

MIT to hold online exams  

Late Tuesday evening, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) announced that it had shifted its semester 5 and 7 examinations for undergraduate students, and third-year MCA exams online.

This comes in the wake of protests by students against offline examinations, suspecting a number of cases on campus.

MIT Director Anil Rana, however, stated that there are no Covid-19 cases on campus, and mass testing is going on. The Covid-19 monitoring committee of Manipal Academy of Higher Education has reassessed the prevailing Covid situation in the state.

Having analysed all pros and cons in depth, the committee has reached a unanimous decision that the Covid-19 scenario, especially with the threat of the Omicron variant spread, is worrisome.  

Students, however, were apprehensive about the online proctored examination as electricity and internet issues remain a concern when taking the examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID cases COVID 19 Manipal
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp