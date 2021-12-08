STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat invites investors from Karnataka

Published: 08th December 2021 06:17 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022 in January, a high-level team led by Gujarat’s Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Jitubhai Vaghani, held a roadshow in Bengaluru on Tuesday and interacted with industry leaders.

Inviting investors to Gujarat, Vaghani said the state is policy-driven and has launched many policies and schemes, including the Industrial Policy-2020, Integrated Logistics and Logistics Park Policy, Electric Vehicle Policy, Solar Energy Policy, and Tourism and Textiles Policy, 2021 to incentivise investors for future growth. 

Vaghani said Gujarat is keen to scale up investments in the next-generation infrastructure, energy and digital networks, emerging technologies, financial technologies, startups, electric vehicles, research and development and tourism. 

