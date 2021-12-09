STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai wants all legislators from N-K to attend session, says Savadi

Lakhan never had been a BJP member, he said adding that he would have been a BJP rebel only if he was a member of the party.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:20 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing party workers at Kinaye village

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held separate meetings in Belagavi on Tuesday with MLAs and MPs from the region to take stock of the preparedness for the December 10 MLC election, disclosed Council member Laxman Savadi. 

At a press conference on Wednesday, Savadi said the CM also expressed his wish to see all legislators from North Karnataka attend the 10-day session in Belagavi where discussions on crop loss and irrigation projects are expected to be taken up.

“The BJP has only one house with one door while the Congress has one house and three doors. Congress senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are the three doors,” he remarked.

While denying reports that Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi was a BJP rebel, Savadi said Lakhan contested the bypoll to the state assembly from Gokak constituency on a Congress ticket. 

Lakhan never had been a BJP member, he said adding that he would have been a BJP rebel only if he was a member of the party.

Basavaraj Bommai Laxman Savadi
