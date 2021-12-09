Karnataka HC bars 61 ‘tainted’ prosecutors from work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directing the Lokayukta to take an appropriate decision within four months based on an inquiry report, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday passed an order that 61 assistant public prosecutors/ assistant government pleaders facing disciplinary proceedings should not be allowed to discharge their duties.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order, disposing of two public interest petitions. The court said that the competent court should proceed with the matter as per law and complete the criminal proceedings expeditiously. However, the correctness of the selection of 197 assistant public prosecutors (APPs)/ assistant government pleaders (AGPs) is left to be decided at an appropriate time, the court added.

Both the petitions were concerned with the same controversy over the selection of APPs/AGPs in 2012. The petitioners questioned an alleged fraud committed by certain applicants in connivance with the then member-secretary and administrative officer of the Directorate of Prosecution.

Allegations are that forgery, fraud, cheating, etc., were committed and 197 candidates were selected. A notification on their selection was issued on May 16, 2012. The petitioners prayed before the court that judicial fraud was committed which requires the setting up of an SIT.

The state government filed a statement of objections in August 2021, contending that the petitions are not maintainable either in law or facts. It pointed out that an FIR was lodged based on the directions issued on a private complaint. The investigation was completed a chargesheet filed against 61 of the 197 selected candidates on June 12, 2017. A supplementary chargesheet was filed on March 15, 2018 and the accused were brought to book, the government said.

Disciplinary proceedings against the accused APPs/AGPs were initiated through the Lokayukta. The accused were placed under suspension and not allowed to perform their duties. With these developments, no further direction is required to be issued at this stage, the court said disposing of the petitions.