Second PUC mid-term exams get underway; positive cases, primary contacts in Bengaluru exempted

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Second PUC students will start their midterm examinations on Thursday, with history and physics in the morning session.

The first PUC mid-term examinations are also being held simultaneously from December 9 to December 23.

For second PUC students, the deputy directors in each district will provide the question papers to each college via the nodal centres.

Evaluation will be done by the lecturers in their own colleges under the supervision of the principal.

The results will be uploaded on the SATS portal in 15 working days of the examination. The principal is responsible for any mistakes in the evaluation process.

Similarly, the first PUC midterm examinations will be held at college level and results will be updated on the SATS portal within 15 days.

In a document accessed by The New Indian Express, the deputy director of pre university education of Bengaluru Urban district on Wednesday allowed students who have tested positive for COVID or are primary contacts to be exempted from taking the mid term examination. National level NSS, NCC and sports participants are also given exemption from the examination.

An official from the department told The New Indian Express that there are 25 positive cases among PUC students in the state.