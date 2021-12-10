STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Amid new variant scare, active cases rise again

Meanwhile, the state’s recovery rate, which had been steadily increasing in the past four months since August 9, has lately been either constant or is dropping.

Published: 10th December 2021

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for COVID test. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid fear of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreading in the state, with at least two confirmed cases with the highly mutated viral strain, active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are on the rise again. Since November 24, the state has added almost 1,000 active cases. 

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19, either in hospitals or at home, was 6,412 on November 24, but since then the number has risen to 7,332, with a decrease in numbers on only two days. On half the number of days since November 9, active cases have recorded an increase — more so over the past 
few days.

A similar trend is being noticed in the capital Bengaluru, which has shown an increase in active cases on 17 days, in the duration of a month. The city saw its active cases fall to 4,833 on November 24, with a huge 8.94% drop from the previous day’s 5,308, before rising to 5,509 as on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state’s recovery rate, which had been steadily increasing in the past four months since August 9, has lately been either constant or is dropping. After peaking at 98.5% on November 24, it stayed put for two days before dropping a notch. Since then, it has dropped to 98.47 per cent, as the number of active cases is rising and number of discharged Covid-19 patients remains lower than the fresh cases reported over the past few days.

Bengaluru, on this front, has done worse than the rest of the state, with the recovery rate seeing a drop since it peaked at 98.31% on November 30, and dropping to 98.26% on Wednesday, recording the same on Thursday as well.

