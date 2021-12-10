Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates RV University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated RV University (RVU) on Wednesday. The RV University comes under the RV Trust, under whose umbrella falls the RV College of Engineering as well. Bommai also launched the School of Computer Science and Engineering and School of Business, which will commence courses from 2022. Meanwhile, the university has over 200 students enrolled in the existing Schools of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Economics, and Design, in its maiden year of operations.