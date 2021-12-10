STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates RV University

The RV University comes under the RV Trust, under whose umbrella falls the RV College of Engineering as well. 

Published: 10th December 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated RV University (RVU) on Wednesday. The RV University comes under the RV Trust, under whose umbrella falls the RV College of Engineering as well. Bommai also launched the School of Computer Science and Engineering and School of Business, which will commence courses from 2022. Meanwhile, the university has over 200 students enrolled in the existing Schools of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Economics, and Design, in its maiden year of operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RV University Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp