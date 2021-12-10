STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Covid cases: Cluster management will be key, new norms for hostels

CM says Karnataka ready to tackle clusters, will go by TAC suggestions 

Health authorities said multiple clusters have been reported from educational institutions across the State leading to the spike in cases. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As more Covid-19 clusters emerge in Karnataka, the State government has decided to focus on tackling clusters, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured people that they need not panic.“The government will be issuing fresh guidelines to hostels on handling clusters, as per the expert committee,’’ Bommai said.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, he said that Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Chairman Dr. Sudharasha has given an update on the present scenario, including Omicron cases, and that precautions will be taken.

Bommai said the State government will be issuing special guidelines for hostels and clusters as per the expert committee, as more cases are registered here. They recommended that hostels be issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will include sanitisation of the hostel premises twice a day, few or no visitors, mandatory two doses of vaccine for cooks and other staffers working in hostels, and that meals should not be served at one place to avoid crowding. This apart, they have also recommended provision for separate isolation rooms for inmates who test positive, he said. 

At present, the government is declaring clusters where three or more Covid-positive cases are reported in Bengaluru, and SOPs have also been issued. He said the TAC has recommended the continuation of adherence to guidelines, as cases are still emerging in a few places. Regarding the border region, he said the vigil will continue, especially for those coming from Kerala, with RT-PCR test result a must. They also need to show double-vaccination certificates and Covid-negative certificate, and undergo RT-PCR test after coming to Karnataka. Ministers had suggested concerted vaccination drives across Karnataka. “We had organised  special vaccination drives in May and June, and will organise similar ones in coming days,’’ he added.

