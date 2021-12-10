EPFO launches e-nomination service facility

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new Aadhaar-based e-nomination service for EPF subscribers which will do away with the need for physical submission of forms in application processes. The new e-nomination can be accessed on the online member portal and completed within minutes, according to a press release from EPFO.

The URL is https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

In the wake of multiple issues arising from non-filing of nominees, EPFO has introduced this service as a way of encouraging members to file their nomination at the earliest in order to avoid any complications in the claim settlement process. This also makes it easier for the nominees to file an online Pension Claim based on the OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar in the event of the demise of the member.

The service is currently available for EPF members whose mobile number is linked with UAN and Aadhar verification. Members will also have the benefit of not having to approach an employer or ex-employer with physical documents for the application process.

EPFO encourages members to file their e-nomination on Member Interface of Unified Portal in the respective EPF accounts and get Aadhaar and bank account seeded to their UAN as soon as possible to avail online services from EPFO.

