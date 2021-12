26 Karnataka police officers appointed as IPS   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 26 Karnataka State Police Service officers have been appointed as IPS officers. The officers will be on probation for one year. The Ministry of Home Affairs stated in a notification on Friday that they will be allocated to the Karnataka cadre.

The officers are: Chandrakanth M V, Madhura Veena M L, Chennabasavanna Langoti, Jayaprakash, Anjali K P, Narayana M, Mutharaju M, Shekar H Tekkannavar, Ravindra Kashinath Gadadi, Anita Bhimappa Haddannavar, A Kumaraswamy, Sarah Fathima, Rashmi Paraddi, Aiyappa M A, Shivakumar, Mallikarjuna Baldandi, Amarnath Reddy Y, Pavan Nejju, Shrihari Babu B L, Geetha M S, Yashodha Vantagodi, Rajeev M, Shobha Rani V J, Dr Soumyalatha S K, Kavithaa B T and Uma Prashanth.