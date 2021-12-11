STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Demand to post full-time secretary for Real Estate Authority of India-Karnataka gains momentum

The present Secretary Nagendraprasad K, an IAS officer, holds Additional Charge as Director of Horticulture.

Published: 11th December 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

homebuyers, real estate, realty

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By S.Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The need to post a person full-time as the Secretary of Real Estate Authority of India-Karnataka (RERA-K) is fast gaining momentum. A forum representing property buyers plans to write to the State Chief Secretary on Monday demanding the same.

The present Secretary Nagendraprasad K, an IAS officer, holds Additional Charge as Director of Horticulture.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, M S Shankar, General Secretary of the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts which fights for the rights of home buyers said that this was for the first time since its inception that an individual holding concurrent charge was being posted as the Secretary.

“It is of utmost importance to have a Secretary dedicated only to RERA work. The Secretary coordinates with various government departments and plays a critical role in enforcement of the RERA Act in the State,” he said. Due to the dual roles performed by the present Secretary, he was not able to do justice to RERA issues, Shankar said.

Many RERA orders were not being adhered to by promoters, Shankar pointed out. The Adjudicating Officer of RERA has issued many orders to the promoters asking them to pay the compensations to the complainants (Homebuyers) under Sections 12, 14, 18 and 19 of RERA Act and they are not honoured by the promoters, the General Secretary said. A separate Revenue Recovery Wing needs to be constituted with revenue officials and RERA officials to ensure RERA was implemented in its letter and spirit, he added.  

It has been learnt that RERA Chairman Kishore Chandra had also apprised the Housing Secretary about the need to have a full-time Secretary here. When asked about it, the Chairman was not forthcoming with any details about it. Housing Secretary Ravishankar could not be reached for his response on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RERA-K Nagendraprasad K MS Shankar Kishore Chandra
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp