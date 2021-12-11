STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR lodged against two in Mangaluru over Facebook posts against Gen Rawat, Ajit Doval

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Saturday told media that they are probing whether the social media accounts are fake or original and from where these posts originated

Published: 11th December 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed along with 11 others when the Army chopper they were flying in crashed near Coonoor (Photo | PTI)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have booked two people for uploading controversial posts on social media about late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The controversial and provocative posts were found on the accounts of Facebook users Vasanth Kumar TK and Shrinivas Karkala.

According to a complaint filed by Sushanth Poojari, posts saying 'celebrating death of late CDS and also expecting death of security advisor Doval' were uploaded on the Facebook wall of these two users.

ALSO READ: 'Fate brought, took them together': CoDS General Bipin Rawat's brother-in-law on sister's marriage

The accused have been booked under section 505(1)(B) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offense against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Saturday told media that they are probing whether the social media accounts are fake or original and from where these posts originated.

Comments

