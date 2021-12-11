 Karnataka tweaks scholarship scheme for kids of farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has amended the rules on providing education scholarships to children of farmers. With the changes, children of farmers can avail the ‘Mukhyamantri Raitha Vidya Nidhi Scholarship’ even if they are getting other scholarships.

As per the order issued on Friday, based on the data available with the various departments, the government will identify students eligible for the Mukhyamantri Raitha Vidya Nidhi Scholarship and provide them with financial assistance for higher education.

Applications submitted by students will also be considered for the scholarship in which money will be transferred directly to their bank accounts. For the purpose of the scheme, a farmers’ family means a family registered with the e-governance department’s ‘kutumba’ app, the order stated. The Mukhyamantri Raitha Vidya Nidhi Scholarship was announced by Bommai soon after he took over as CM, to help farmers’ children pursue higher education. He had announced that Rs 1,000 crore will be set aside for this scheme.