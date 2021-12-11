STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Unidentified man with sword attacks Belagavi parish priest Father Francis

According to Fr Francis, a man wielding the sword jumped from the fence wall of the church and entered the first floor at around 3:15 pm.

A police team meeting Father Francis DSouza on church premises after the incident on Saturday

A police team meeting Father Francis DSouza on church premises after the incident on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, an unidentified man with a sword tried to attack Father Francis D'Souza, parish priest of St Joseph Worker Church located at Bauxite Road in Belagavi on Saturday afternoon. However, Father Francis escaped the attack without any injury.

According to Fr Francis, a man wielding the sword jumped from the fence wall of the church and entered the first floor at around 3:15 pm. He was hiding in the room and attempted to assault  Fr Francis. Fortunately, he escaped the attack. Later, the attacker jumped the wall and managed to flee. 

The church priests called the APMC police station and the police team  arrived at the church premises. According to sources, the attacker's entry into church premises is recorded on CCTV and the police is expected to trace him soon..
 

