Armed miscreant tries to attack priest in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, a miscreant armed with a sword tried to attack a parish priest of St Joseph Worker Church on Bauxite Road in Belagavi on Saturday. However, the priest escaped unhurt. According to Fr Francis D’Souza, a sword-wielding man jumped the compound wall of the church and entered the first floor around 3.15 pm.

The miscreant was hiding in a room and attempted to assault Fr Francis. Later, the assailant fled the premises, said Fr Francis D’Souza. The priest called the APMC police who rushed to the spot. According to sources, the assailant’s entry into church premises was recorded in a CCTV camera and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him. A case has been registered.