‘CAA, NRC should be withdrawn’

Husaini said that conversion of faith by force, threat or any kind of temptation should be opposed by everyone, but people should have the freedom to practice the faith of their choice.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind national president Syed Sadatullah Husaini

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind national president Syed Sadatullah Husaini (File photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) national president Syed Sadatullah Husaini has called for the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) on the lines of the farmer laws, which were recently withdrawn by the Central government. He was in the city on Saturday and met with some Muslim scholars, who drew up a resolution against the Karnataka government’s move on anti-conversion laws.

“Politics and elections have become a tool to divide and polarise people. Our country is a cradle of different religions, languages and civilizations and is the largest democracy in the world. But today, its peaceful atmosphere is being ruined by communal elements, creating an atmosphere of mistrust between minority and the majority,” he said. “A vicious attempt is being made to instill fear in the psyche of the weaker sections,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he met some Muslim scholars and intellectuals, who expressed concern over the situation in the country and have drawn up a resolution urging the government to withdraw the proposed anti-conversion Bill, CAA and NRC and “avoid making laws that would deprive the people of their basic and Constitutional rights.”

Husaini said that conversion of faith by force, threat or any kind of temptation should be opposed by everyone, but people should have the freedom to practice the faith of their choice. “The Christian community has been targeted and details of their places of worship and churches are being collected,” said Husaini.

