Dr. Rajkumar’s ancestral home in Gajanur to house a photo museum

MYSURU: Here is some good news for fans of the late matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar. The actor’s ancestral house at Doddagajanur on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border will soon be turned into a photo museum housing photographs of the late actor and his family. The more than a century-old, tiled-roof structure will have a rare collection of photos of the Rajkumar family, including his son-actor Puneeth— fondly called Appu, who passed away recently.

The family has taken up the restoration of this dilapidated house to fulfill Appu’s dreams. Gopal, a nephew of Dr. Rajkumar, said that Puneeth, who visited Gajanur three months before his death, was disappointed seeing the condition of the house. He told his family members to repair the house as they had an emotional connection with it.

Puneeth wanted the house to be converted into a museum that will introduce visitors to Dr. Rajkumar and his contribution to the Kannada film industry. But fate had a tragedy in store for the family with the sudden demise of Puneeth. The family has now decided to include photographs of Puneeth too in the museum. Gopal has deputed workers to replace the wooden pillars and tiles. However, the original structure will not be altered. “Puneeth visited the house whenever he came to Gajanur. Several movies were shot here,” recalled a villager.

Rajesh, a Puneeth’s fan in neighbouring Talawadi, said the photo museum will not just attract fans from across Karnataka, but also from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The museum will be in addition to the already existing places of tourist interest like Suvarnavathi and Chikkahole dams, K Gudi Safari at BRT sanctuary, and Bannariamman temple, within 8-km radius of the Chamarajanagar-Coimbatore national highway.