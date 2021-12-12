Anti-conversion bill seeks to single out Christians: Bengaluru Archbishop

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the start of the winter session of the legislature, wherein the government plans to introduce an anti-conversion Bill, Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado says the government’s ineffective action against vigilante groups works as indirect encouragement. “We are hurt by the unpleasantness of all this hysteria around forcible conversion,’’ he said in an interview. Excerpts:

Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar has alleged on the floor of the House that 15,000 -20,000 people have been converted to Christianity forcibly in Chitradurga district and that his own mother had been converted forcibly? What do you have to say?

Government officials themselves inquired into his allegations on conversion and found that they were not true. The government inquiry report showed that 45 families who had converted, did not do so for any incentive but of their own free will. When they were asked if they would like to return to their previous religion, they refused saying they are happy being Christian. It would be right for Goolihatti Shekar to apologise before the House. In all humility, just like the Centre withdrew the farm bills, the state should take back the proposed Bill. If there is any case of forced conversion, they should conduct an inquiry and book the guilty.

Many right-wing groups accuse Christians of proselytism?

Every religion does preach and tell others about their way of knowing God and this right is enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution. All religions are free to propagate their faith. Why are only the Christians being targeted? Is it a crime for Christians to speak to someone about their faith? The law is seeking to single out Christians only.

There has been a lot of concern among parents of children studying in Christian schools as regards the children’s safety, especially after recent attack on CBSE school when an exam was on.

I can understand there is apprehension among the people after the Rourkee incident and other places. Mostly these are attacks on institutions and not against individuals. We hear cases of some pastors who are threatened here and there. We cannot jump and say that we will try to protect ourselves, it is not advisable also. Many are advocating for installing electronic surveillance to safeguard their institutions and places of worship. Some interior villages do not have access to gadgets and there is no reliable power supply.

Do you suspect a political motive in all this, as suggested by certain rights groups?

There is a cause and effect. Our CM Basavaraj Bommai made a statement about moral policing where he spoke of action and reaction. I think there is tacit approval or indirect encouragement from those in power as regards these vigilante mobs. If they are not effectively stopping these mobs, then it is as good as tolerating them and encouraging them. The government in power has to be doubly careful that such vigilante mobs will not be tolerated. It is sad that these vigilante mobs go scot-free and those who are victims of attacks are often penalized and some have had cases foisted against them.

Has there been pressure from parents of schoolchildren or relatives of patients in your institutions that you are indulging in conversion?

I was considering seeking the responses of parents to tell the administration honestly if there is any pressure to admit children to our schools and if they have fears that we are converting. Obviously, there is no such thing and I would be happy if the parents can, in their own way, tell the government. Christians have been about 2.1% of the population for more than 60-70 years. If we were forcibly converting, as alleged, our numbers should have increased exponentially and not remained stagnant.