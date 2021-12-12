STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-conversion bill seeks to single out Christians: Bengaluru Archbishop

Every religion does preach and tell others about their way of knowing God and this right is enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution.

Published: 12th December 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The 10-day winter session of the legislature is scheduled to be held in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 13, 2021

The 10-day winter session of the legislature is scheduled to be held in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 13, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the start of the winter session of the legislature, wherein the government plans to introduce an anti-conversion Bill, Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado says the government’s ineffective action against vigilante groups works as indirect encouragement. “We are hurt by the unpleasantness of all this hysteria around forcible conversion,’’ he said in an interview. Excerpts:

Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar has alleged on the floor of the House that 15,000 -20,000 people have been converted to Christianity forcibly in Chitradurga district and that his own mother had been converted forcibly? What do you have to say?

Government officials themselves inquired into his allegations on conversion and found that they were not true. The government inquiry report showed that 45 families who had converted, did not do so for any incentive but of their own free will. When they were asked if they would like to return to their previous religion, they refused saying they are happy being Christian. It would be right for Goolihatti Shekar to apologise before the House. In all humility, just like the Centre withdrew the farm bills, the state should take back the proposed Bill. If there is any case of forced conversion, they should conduct an inquiry and book the guilty.

Many right-wing groups accuse Christians of proselytism?

Every religion does preach and tell others about their way of knowing God and this right is enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution. All religions are free to propagate their faith. Why are only the Christians being targeted? Is it a crime for Christians to speak to someone about their faith? The law is seeking to single out Christians only.

There has been a lot of concern among parents of children studying in Christian schools as regards the children’s safety, especially after recent attack on CBSE school when an exam was on.

I can understand there is apprehension among the people after the Rourkee incident and other places. Mostly these are attacks on institutions and not against individuals. We hear cases of some pastors who are threatened here and there. We cannot jump and say that we will try to protect ourselves, it is not advisable also. Many are advocating for installing electronic surveillance to safeguard their institutions and places of worship. Some interior villages do not have access to gadgets and there is no reliable power supply.

Do you suspect a political motive in all this, as suggested by certain rights groups?

There is a cause and effect. Our CM Basavaraj Bommai made a statement about moral policing where he spoke of action and reaction. I think there is tacit approval or indirect encouragement from those in power as regards these vigilante mobs. If they are not effectively stopping these mobs, then it is as good as tolerating them and encouraging them. The government in power has to be doubly careful that such vigilante mobs will not be tolerated. It is sad that these vigilante mobs go scot-free and those who are victims of attacks are often penalized and some have had cases foisted against them.

Has there been pressure from parents of schoolchildren or relatives of patients in your institutions that you are indulging in conversion?

I was considering seeking the responses of parents to tell the administration honestly if there is any pressure to admit children to our schools and if they have fears that we are converting. Obviously, there is no such thing and I would be happy if the parents can, in their own way, tell the government. Christians have been about 2.1% of the population for more than 60-70 years. If we were forcibly converting, as alleged, our numbers should have increased exponentially and not remained stagnant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Anti Conversion bill Karnataka Assembly Belagavi session Karantaka BJP Bengaluru Archbishop
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp