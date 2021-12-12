STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for war against cyber crimes

CM assured all help, in terms of technology upgrades, to equip the police in going after criminals as he launched the 'Cyber Secure Karnataka' campaign.

Published: 12th December 2021

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that there can be no compromise in the war against cyber crimes and drug trafficking, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said, “We have zero tolerance for criminals and it is high time to wage a war against them.” Sending out a tough message to cyber criminals in his address after launching the ‘Cyber Secure Karnataka’ campaign, Bommai said the state has introduced the CIR number system.

“It is the first of its kind in the entire country, wherein an FIR will be registered and bank accounts of the victim and the offenders will be frozen following a mobile phone communication. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated it and it is being emulated by other states as well”, he said.

He assured all help, in terms of technology upgrades, to equip the police in going after criminals. He also stressed the need for cyber laws to deal with criminals swiftly and effectively. “As the criminals have a wide network, we need to widen the Cyber Security Network,’’ the CM said, and suggested that officials seek the cooperation and suggestions from the Centre in this regard.

He called upon the youth to use their knowledge of the digital space and gadgets as a weapon against cyber crimes and drug trafficking. Bommai rated the Cyber Crime wing of Karnataka as one of the best in the country, citing a case of Rs 50 crore cyber fraud in one of the government’s departments being busted by the state police. 

