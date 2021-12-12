Karnataka CM hints at bringing anti-conversion bill in Belagavi assembly session

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at taking up the anti-conversion Bill for discussion in the upcoming winter session scheduled to begin from Monday at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. He said the Bill will be discussed if the committee set up to study the legislation submits its report.

“The Bill is not aimed at any particular community. All communities come under the Constitution. I have spoken to leaders of the Christian community and I assure them that they will not face any problems. But it is wrong to lure someone into a community on the basis of hunger. Conversions are not good for society. The government is trying to table the bill soon,” the Chief Minister added.

“Currently, the law department is going through the bill. The committee will submit its report to the cabinet. If it does so during the winter session, we will hold discussions in the cabinet and also during the session,” the Chief Minister added.The winter session will also discuss the developmental needs of Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka regions, Bommai added.

He reiterated that the number of genome sequencing labs to determine various variants of the Coronavirus, including the new Omicron infection, will be increased in the coming days. “We already have a genome sequencing lab and an Omicron testing lab,” he added.

A section of Congress leaders has already expressed displeasure over tabling of the anti-conversion bill in the legislature. “So far, there have been no protests by either Congress or Janata Dal (Secular) leaders. But there are chances of opposition when the bill is presented,” said a political analyst.