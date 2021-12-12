STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka students who attacked teacher to be charged

It may be recalled that a video of five students of the government high school in Nallur misbehaving with their Hindi teacher went viral on Friday.

Image of a classroom used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The district police initiated legal proceedings against Class 10 students who attacked a Hindi teacher at Nallur village of Channagiri taluk in Davangere district on Saturday. The students, who attacked the teacher, finally fell at the feet of teacher Prakash and begged pardon after which it was decided not to initiate action against them. However, finally the district police registered a complaint against the erring students and an investigation is on. Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa said that children should be taught a lesson and they should be made to understand the trouble they have created, however, their education shouldn’t be hindered.

It may be recalled that a video of five students of the government high school in Nallur misbehaving with their Hindi teacher went viral on Friday. The incident, which occurred last Monday, was on all social media platforms since Thursday, leading to outrage against the five students. According to the school authorities, teacher Prakash, who recently moved from Haveri district, was holding the class when one of the students tried to hit him with a dustbin, and then put the bin on his head. Prakash had reprimanded the students who were consuming gutka and littering in the classroom, and told them to maintain discipline when they started misbehaving with him.

