Karnataka teacher vacancy confusion to be sorted out soon 

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Education Department is looking at clearing confusion around teaching vacancies in schools. The Finance Department had given approvals to appoint guest teachers to fill vacancies. However, during teacher transfers, those vacancies meant for the guest teachers are being given to permanent teachers, with the positions which the latter previously occupied lying vacant now. To make peace with the changing landscape of teaching vacancies, the department has asked for the sanctioned posts of guest faculty to be adjusted between taluks, but within a certain district.

The Directors of Primary and Secondary Education, in an official communication, have given the powers to the Deputy Directors to fill the posts of guest teachers, where there are greater vacancies in schools. They said that the Finance Department sanctioned 23,079 vacancies to be filled, and thereafter, the vacancies were notified. However, the existing teachers who took a transfer, filled some of the vacant posts, thus leaving their previous posts vacant, they added.

Hence, within a district, they permitted allotment to any taluk, where there are more vacancies. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, told TNIE that the 23,079 guest faculty posts are a short-term solution and these teachers are without Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test qualification.