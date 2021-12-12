STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka teacher vacancy confusion to be sorted out soon 

To make peace with the changing landscape of teaching vacancies, edu department has asked for the sanctioned posts of guest faculty to be adjusted between taluks, but within a certain district. 

Published: 12th December 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Education Department is looking at clearing confusion around teaching vacancies in schools. The Finance Department had given approvals to appoint guest teachers to fill vacancies. However, during teacher transfers, those vacancies meant for the guest teachers are being given to permanent teachers, with the positions which the latter previously occupied lying vacant now. To make peace with the changing landscape of teaching vacancies, the department has asked for the sanctioned posts of guest faculty to be adjusted between taluks, but within a certain district. 

The Directors of Primary and Secondary Education, in an official communication, have given the powers to the Deputy Directors to fill the posts of guest teachers, where there are greater vacancies in schools. They said that the Finance Department sanctioned 23,079 vacancies to be filled, and thereafter, the vacancies were notified. However, the existing teachers who took a transfer, filled some of the vacant posts, thus leaving their previous posts vacant, they added.

Hence, within a district, they permitted allotment to any taluk, where there are more vacancies. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, told TNIE that the 23,079 guest faculty posts are a short-term solution and these teachers are without Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test qualification.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka teacher vacancy confusion Karnataka Education Department
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp