Third Omicron case reported in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported another case of Omicron variant of SARS CoV2 on Sunday. A 34-year-old man returning from South Africa was detected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19, taking the total count of Omicron in Karnataka to three.

“A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa has tested positive. He is isolated and being treated in a govt hospital” Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

Meanwhile his five primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples have been taken for testing. The results of the samples are awaited.

In Karnataka while the first omicron patient was a traveller from South Africa and had left the country by the time his genome samples came back testing positive for the variant the other one is a doctor from Bengaluru. He is still in the hospital waiting for the blood samples to test negative to be discharged.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Covid cumulative count on Saturday crossed the 30 lakh mark with 320 fresh Covid-19 cases whereas two deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 38,257, the health department data said.

Also, Health Department on Saturday said that the state achieved over eight crore vaccinations including first and second dose with 2,80,534 vaccinations.