By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A construction worker died on Saturday evening, December 11, 2021, after the compound wall collapsed in the ongoing Jalasiri project by Mangaluru city corporation. Her child also got buried under the mud however it was rescued later.

The incident occurred at Krishna Nagar at Bondel in the city.

The woman, Timmakka (42), who was working at the spot was seriously injured after the compound wall collapsed. She was later declared dead in the hospital.