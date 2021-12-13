STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four workers killed as onion-laden truck turns turtle near Chitradurga in Karnataka

The workers were fast asleep on the onion-laden truck when the accident occurred.

Published: 13th December 2021 02:41 PM

accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Four people who were travelling in an onion-laden truck from Gadag to Bengaluru were killed in a road accident at Alur cross on Pune-Bengaluru national highway at Hiriyur taluk of the district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumappa (30), Prashanth(36), Gurappa (30) and Ramesh (26) -- all residents of Huilagolu village of Gadag district.

Sources said that Ramesh succumbed to the injuries at a hospital whereas others died on the spot. Sangappa and Anand, who suffered injuries, are undergoing treatment at Hiriyur taluk hospital.

All the dead were fast asleep on the onion-laden truck. The sudden burst of a tyre of the truck led to the accident.

According to police, soon after the tyre burst, the truck hit the divider and then turned turtle on the road. Immediately, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The onion bags got scattered on the road causing inconvenience for the commuters. Superintendent of Police Radhika G and team visited the spot and oversaw the rescue operation.

Hiriyur police are investigating.

