I expect a meaningful session: Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told reporters that he expects the session to be meaningful. “I expect the proceedings to be meaningful and its outcome will be in the interest of the people notwithstanding the challenges being faced by the district administration in making foolproof arrangements,” he said. When asked about the several organisations deciding to protest outside the Soudha during the session, Kageri said he expected the government to respond to their demands.