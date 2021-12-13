Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader Deepak Dalvi's face blackened in Belagavi, bandh called

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed after few Kannada activists painted black ink on the face of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) senior leader Deepak Dalvi while attempting to hold Maha Melava near Vaccine Depot ground at Tilakwadi in Belagavi on Monday morning.

Irked over the same MES leaders have called for Belagavi bandh on December 14. Heavy police bandobast has been deployed in and around the area. Also the leaders of Khanapur and Nipani have declared to observe bandh on December 14.

The Maha Melava was being organised by MES to protest against government for conducting winter session in Belagavi.