Opposition to pin down Karnataka government on Bitcoin, floods 

BELAGAVI: A 10-day winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from Monday, being conducted amid the volatile Covid situation, is expected to throw many challenges to the State Government. Besides getting involved in a heated debate on the anti-conversion Bill, expected to be tabled in the session, opposition is desperate to take on the government over issues related to Bitcoin scam, allegations of 40% commission demanded from contractors, failure to tackle Covid and flood crisis, damage due to untimely rains, repeal of the APMC Act after the three farm laws were repealed and others.

Interestingly, the results of the elections to 25 Legislative Council seats will be declared on Tuesday and if the ruling BJP wins more seats, it will be a shot in the arm for the Bommai-led government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence that the session will be held effectively for all the 10 days. “The session is being held in Belagavi after two years and the government will welcome debates on any issues related to development of North Karnataka,’’ he said.

Opposition and various organisations, including Christian priests and churches, have opposed the anti-conversion Bill, exerting pressure on Bommai against bringing it in the session. But, sources said, the Bill is expected to be tabled when the session enters the fifth or sixth day followed by the APMC Bill. The JDS is yet to clarify whether it will support or oppose the anti-conversion Bill and its decision will depend on the outcome of Council polls, sources said. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy will not be available in the session for the first two days.

While the government is under pressure to discuss issues related to North Karnataka, mainly Mahadayi and Upper Krishna Projects besides flood-related damage, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he will explore the possibility of earmarking two days exclusively for discussions on issues pertaining to the region. He said, “I will discuss it in the Business Advisory Committee meeting scheduled at 10.30 am prior to the session tomorrow (Monday).’’The session also has to discuss problems of the people of entire Karnataka, he said.According to Belagavi district officials, over 2,500 rooms have been booked in various hotels, resorts and guesthouses, to accommodate the members and officials arriving for the session.

CM going to Ayodhya today

Bommai will arrive for the session on Monday morning and will leave for Ayodhya on a special flight at 2 pm from the Belagavi airport. He will not be available during the session till Wednesday evening, sources said.