Steady demand for antibody cocktail in Mysuru district

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Doctors are recommending antibody cocktail to reverse Covid effects to those infected with SARS-CoV-2 having mild or moderate symptoms. In a span of over four months, over 60 patients have availed this therapy at Manipal Hospitals in Mysuru. With reports emerging that the antibody cocktail reduces the chance of developing Covid by trying to mimic the immune system’s ability to fight harmful viruses, this new protocol has emerged as a ray of hope to patients.

The drug which can be administered to those above 12 years with mild to moderate symptoms is able to attract more people from the city and the Kerala government has also listed the therapy in its Covid-19 treatment guidebook.

According to Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan, Consultant Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru, said: “Efficacy of antibody cocktail therapy is good and with the expectation of third wave, awareness about the right treatment is vital. If a positive patient or his primary contact gets the antibody cocktail therapy at the right time, it is possible to prevent severity/hospitalisation, especially in chronic cases.”

He further revealed that there has been less than 1% incidence of progression to severe disease and no deaths at all among the patients administered with the drug.“No patient experienced any adverse effect,” he said.