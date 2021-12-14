Anti-conversion Bill likely in House after Karnataka Cabinet meeting on Thursday  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a meeting of his cabinet at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Thursday.

Among the important issues to be taken up, the cabinet will decide on introducing the contentious anti-conversion Bill in the ongoing session of the legislature.

The Bill will be brought in the legislature after Thursday, sources said.

The CM, who spoke to reporters at the Belagavi airport upon his arrival on Monday to participate in the winter session, said, “The Law Department is studying the draft and it will be introduced in the legislature session after clearance from the Law Department and the state cabinet.”

Reacting to statements from Opposition leaders on the Bill, Bommai said a government has to enact laws in public interest.

“The issue will be debated,” he added.

Asserting that they are prepared to respond to any question to be raised by the Opposition, Bommai said that his government is committed to ensuring overall development of North Karnataka.

“Several vital projects are being drawn up for the development of the region and some important decisions in this direction will also be taken (in the session)."

The legislature session under way in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday

He was confident that an effective debate will be held on most of the issues to be raised in both the Houses and added that the session will pave the way for overall development of the state and North Karnataka in particular.

Later in the evening, before leaving for a meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at Varanasi on Tuesday, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said they will discuss the progress of the various development projects taken up by the Centre and states.

The CM left for Varanasi by a special aircraft from Belagavi on Monday evening and is expected to be back in Belagavi on Tuesday evening for the winter session.

