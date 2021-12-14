STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Bommai hints at introducing Love Jihad Bill during ongoing Karnataka winter session

Earlier in the day, Power Minister Sunil Kumar said the government will bring in Love Jihad Bill soon.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted that the government may table Love Jihad Bill during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

When asked whether the Love Jihad Bill would be introduced by the government, he said, “We have to wait and see which are the Bills that will come up before the Scrutiny Committee and get cleared.”

Earlier in the day, Power Minister Sunil Kumar said the government will bring in Love Jihad Bill soon.

Already, there is stiff resistance from Congress and other organisations to the anti-conversion Bill which the government has committed to introducing during the present session.

Sunil Kumar’s statement is expected to add fuel to fire when the Bill is tabled in both Houses.

He said the BJP brought the Cow Slaughter Bill already as promised and it is now ready to pass the anti-conversion Bill during the ongoing session. 

Opposition leader in the Council SR Patil said, “The BJP which has a majority in both Houses may get the anti-conversion and Love Jihad Bills passed, but it will be against our Constitution. If the passing of these Bills is appealed before the court, they will certainly get struck down. Congress will continue to oppose both the Bills.”

On the anti-conversion Bill, Sunil Kumar said there is no confusion within BJP and it is not being introduced to target any community. Congress should explain its logic behind opposing legislation, he said.

On Sunday, Bommai too said the government will introduce the Bill during the Belagavi session, while Home Minister Araga Jnanedra justified the move, saying the Bill will ensure cordial relations between religions.

Assembly Opposition leader Siddarmaiah hit out at BJP, alleging that it is introducing the Bill with ulterior motives. There is no need for such a Bill in the state, he added. 

Bommai in Varanasi 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai departed to Varanasi by special fight from Belagavi on Monday evening, to attend the BJP chief ministers’ meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

