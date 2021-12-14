STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contractors threaten to launch protest across Karnataka in January 2022

Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President D Kempanna told reporters on Monday that in spite of complaints, the State government has not taken any action

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Civil contractors who have complained about alleged corruption in awarding work contracts by government departments, have threatened to launch a statewide protest in January 2022.

Over one lakh contractors working for various departments are expected to take part in the protest. 

The contractors are demanding that the government order a high-level probe into their allegations. 

Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President D Kempanna told reporters on Monday that in spite of complaints, the State government has not taken any action. 

He said contractors welcome Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s decision directing the Additional Chief Secretary to look into their allegations.

“They should be probed by a high-level committee. Corruption is increasing day by day. Contractors taking up work for Public Works Department, BBMP, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Water Resources and Irrigation departments have to pay 30% to 40% commission to get the contract,” he said. 

Kempanna also said that over Rs 22,000 crore is due from various departments for completed work.

“We have not got payments for two years. Many departments are citing Covid as a reason for non-payment of bills,’’ he added.  

