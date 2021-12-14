STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: No entry to tourist hubs in Chikkamagaluru district

The decision has been taken in the wake of Datta Jayanti, which is scheduled to be held at Shree Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah for three days from Friday. 

Published: 14th December 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:08 AM

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  The Chikkamagaluru district administration has temporarily banned the entry of people to some tourist spots in Chikkamagaluru taluk for five days, starting from Thursday. 

The district administration stated in a release that there will be no entry for tourists to Mullayyanagiri, Seetalayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, Honnammanahalla and Shree Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in the taluk from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Monday. 

However, tourists can visit other places in the district.

