Notorious cryptocurrency hacker Sriki appears before Bengaluru police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Notorious cryptocurrency hacker Sri Krishna, alias Sriki, on Sunday appeared before JB Nagar police over a drunken brawl case.

The incident had occurred in a star hotel on Old Airport Road on November 6, and Sriki had obtained conditional bail.

As per legal formalities, he appeared before the investigation officer and signed before him.

A senior police officer said he had appeared before the police a few days ago, and when police went to check on him at his house, his parents were unaware about his whereabouts.

Police had issued a notice to his lawyer that his bail would be cancelled as he had violated bail conditions, following which he came before the investigation officer and apologised for skipping the last visit.

He was asked to appear again before police on the fourth Saturday of the month.

It may be recalled that Sriki was arrested by JB Nagar police along with his friend Vishnu Bhat, and the duo was involved in a drunken brawl and held for trespassing a star hotel.

A day later, police found that they were under the influence of drugs and booked them under the NDPS Act.

Man kills special child, ends life

BENGALURU: Depressed over health issues, a 41-year-old auto driver killed his 10-year-old specially-abled son and then hanged himself in Sampangiram Nagar on Monday morning.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 6.30 am. The deceased, Suresh, pushed his son Uday Sai into the water sump and closed the lid.

Later, he went to Seshadripuram railway track and ended his life by hanging himself from a tree.

Suresh’s wife Lakshmi, who was asleep, woke up and searched for Uday. When she didn’t find him anywhere, she alerted the neighbours who found Uday’s body in the sump.

She then alerted police, who found that Suresh had ended his life. Lakshmi told the police that Suresh was under depression as their son was specially challenged from birth, and Suresh also had spinal cord issues.