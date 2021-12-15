Karnataka: Gowda family marks presence in all Houses

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the victory of JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna in the Council election, the family perhaps becomes the only one with its members representing different Houses, right from Parliament to the district level.

The JDS had contested six Council seats and Suraj Revanna (Hassan), son of Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna, secured 2,281 votes to win by a margin of 1,533 votes. He is the only person from the family to enter the Council.

Former PM Deve Gowda, who has served as MLA and Lok Sabha member for several terms, entered Rajya Sabha last year after giving up his seat to grandson Prajwal Revanna in 2019, but lost from Tumakuru. His sons H D Revanna and H D Kumaraswamy are members of the Assembly with Kumaraswamy even becoming Chief Minister twice, while Revanna served as minister twice during coalition governments.

Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha won Assembly election in 2018, while their son Nikhil Kumaraswamy unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya constituency.

Suraj and Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna is a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat. In the extended family, D C Thammanna, who is the father-in-law of Deve Gowda’s eldest son H D Ramesh, represents the Maddur Assembly segment.