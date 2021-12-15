STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka MLC Elections: JDS jolted in stronghold of Old Mysuru region

The losing streak of JDS continued in its stronghold of old Mysuru region as it won only two Legislative Council seats out of the six it contested.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

JDS candidate Suraj Revanna receives a certificate from the Deputy Commissioner after his win in Hassan on Tuesday. Brother and MP Prajwal is also seen.

JDS candidate Suraj Revanna receives a certificate from the Deputy Commissioner after his win in Hassan on Tuesday. Brother and MP Prajwal is also seen. (Photo | Express)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  The losing streak of JDS continued in its stronghold of old Mysuru region as it won only two Legislative Council seats out of the six it contested. The JDS, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly bypolls, had made a calculated move contesting only six Council seats to send out a message that the regional party cannot be ignored politically. 

The party that had won Kolar, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan in the previous MLC elections could manage only two seats of Mysuru and Hassan this time, ceding ground to the Congress, which won Kolar, Tumakuru and Mandya. These results could affect the JDS calculations for the 2023 Assembly elections as it aims to win 123 seats and form a government of its own strength.

The victory of Suraj Revanna in Hassan and CN Manje Gowda in Mysuru is the only consolation for the party. What has led to the poor show is the exodus of senior leaders, including legislators GT Deve Gowda, Srinivasa Gowda, Manohar, Sandesh Nagraj, Konaraddi and others, in recent years, and disgruntlement among party workers over the leadership’s inconsistent stand on BJP and Congress.

The elevation of DK Shivakumar, who is a Vokkaliga, as state Congress president too has affected the party’s prospects as both parties are now dipping their hands into the same Vokkaliga vote bank basket. As of now, Congress seems to be the winner in this game.

The shift in Vokkaliga votes, consolidation of backward communities, minorities and Dalits and the general mood among people to see a change of government seems to have favoured Congress. JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the party suffered as the electorate were lured through money power. “Our party took the high moral against money bags of national parties,” he added. He said the party will bounce back in the Assembly elections as people will vote in an indirect election.

