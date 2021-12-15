STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lakhan Jarkiholi blames secret meet between Congress, BJP leaders for BJP's loss in Belagavi MLC poll

"It is unfortunate that the leaders are now trying to hold Ramesh Jarkiholi responsible for the defeat of the BJP candidate,'' he reiterated

Published: 15th December 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Lakhan Jarkiholi (Photo | EPS)

Lakhan Jarkiholi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after his victory in the MLC election from the Belagavi local body constituency, Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi has attributed the loss of BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath to a 'confidential meeting' held by a group of leaders from both the BJP and Congress a few days prior to the election.
   
He hit out at BJP leaders who were blaming his brother MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for the loss of the BJP candidate in Belagavi and said it was only due to the 'confidential meeting' of a group of 'self-declared' leaders of the Congress and BJP in Belagavi that the BJP candidate got defeated. "It is unfortunate that the leaders are now trying to hold Ramesh Jarkiholi responsible for the defeat of the BJP candidate,'' he reiterated.
   
Lakhan said he would have emerged winner, bagging the first preferential votes if his brothers, Ramesh and Balachandra Jarkiholi, had rallied behind him in the election. The BJP could not retain the seat in Belagavi despite having 13 MLAs and two MPs in the district, he said, adding that a section of party leaders blamed Ramesh for the defeat needlessly. He questioned whether the same leaders would have given him any credit if the party leader had won the seat.
   
It was possible to bolster the BJP only through Ramesh Jarkiholi in Belagavi, he said. "If the leaders think Ramesh is to be blamed, then it should be assumed that Ramesh is stronger than all the other 13 MLAs in the district,'' he said.
   
For a good performance in the 2023 election in the state, the BJP should involve Ramesh and make best use of him, he suggested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhan Jarkiholi Belagavi
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp