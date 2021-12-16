STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government schools have 53,700 vacancies for teachers and staff: Minister

Shivanand wanted to know when and how the new National Education Policy will be implemented in the state.

Published: 16th December 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BELAGAVI: Karnataka government schools have a vacancy of 53,700 teachers and staff including primary and secondary schools, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question raised by Bailahongal MLA Kaujalgi Mahantesh Shivanand, Nagesh said there are 41,869 posts vacant in primary schools, 8,292 in secondary schools and 3,292 in the pre-university colleges.

Shivanand wanted to know when and how the new National Education Policy will be implemented in the state.

The NEP has been introduced by the Centre to bring reform in the education sector, mainly aimed at making it more practical.

The Minister said it has started the process of hiring 18,000 and 5,078 guest teachers in primary schools and secondary schools respectively.

Nagesh said the NEP has been implemented following the recommendation of former Chief Secretary S V Ranganath-led 15-member task force. He also told the House that the government is introducing the NEP in stages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teacher jobs Job vacancies
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp