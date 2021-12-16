Karnataka revenue minister calls Congress party the 'father of corruption'

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Taking a dig at Congress for protesting against the BJP government in Belagavi, Revenue Minister R Ashok termed the Grand-Old-Party as ‘Father of Corruption’.

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha on Thursday, Ashok said that, “Congress has no moral right to speak against corruption because they are the pioneers of scams and scandals. The helicopter, coal, and many such scandals were reported in the UPA government. It is not just at the center but also in the state the party is involved in the Irrigation and PWD Department scams.”

“Congress speaking against corruption and scams is like a ghost reciting Bhagavad Gita. Even during the Congress regime, many irregularities have come to light but they made all attempts to shut them,” claimed the Revenue Minister.

Responding to allegations of contractor associations against the government, Ashok said that, “It is Congress who is behind the accusations that were made by the contractors. If the contractor associations have valid documents or any evidence against any ruling party leaders of demanding commission in projects then let them disclose it. It is Congress’s behavior of firing in the air. They are making baseless allegations against the government,” fumed Ashok.

“Congress is a hit and run case. As elections are nearing they are making such allegations. Even they came heavily on the government about Bitcoin but couldn't prove anything. I have seen all these political strategies when I was in the opposition party. If they provide documents, the government is ready to investigate,” stated Ashok.